Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Food-Drink

Gordon Ramsay once slammed deep-fried turkey as 'disgusting,' as chefs reveal pros and cons

Celebrity chef's controversial Thanksgiving opinion sparks discussion among culinary experts

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
close
Frozen deep-fried turkey explosion demonstration drives home holiday warning Video

Frozen deep-fried turkey explosion demonstration drives home holiday warning

A frozen deep-fried turkey explodes as part of a demonstration by Orange County, Florida, firefighters to warn about Thanksgiving cooking safety.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Deep-frying the turkey is a Thanksgiving tradition for many American households, but television's most famous chef once declared it was "disgusting."

"MasterChef" host Gordon Ramsay shared his controversial opinion during a 2017 appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

During the exchange, Colbert said his Southern roots favored deep-frying the bird — and Ramsay balked.

STOP THE CARB OVERLOAD: EXPERTS EXPOSE THE HIDDEN REASON BIG MEALS BACKFIRE, HOW PROTEIN FLIPS THE SWITCH

"I went around to someone's house, a friend of mine in L.A., for a Thanksgiving," recalled Ramsay. "And he started going into the garage for the preparation of the lunch. I say, 'Where are we going?' And there's this big vat, and he wheeled this big bird down and deep-fat fried this thing, and it was f---ing disgusting."

"Oh, it's so good," Colbert interjected.

Split image of Gordon Ramsey, deep-fried turkey

Gordon Ramsay once described a friend's deep-fried turkey as "disgusting," saying the holiday bird should never hit hot oil. (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images; iStock)

"Dry turkey," Ramsay responded. "There's a reason why we only eat that bird once a year — herb butter, beautifully done, bacon on top, but not deep-fried. From a chef's point of view, come on."

Fox News Digital reached out to Ramsay for additional insight on the cooking method.

PUMPKIN OR APPLE? AMERICA'S FIERCEST THANKSGIVING DESSERT DEBATE HEATS UP

Are other chefs in agreement with the contentious take? 

Becky Geisel, owner of Bex Kitchen & Catering, told Fox News Digital she's "never been a fan of deep-frying a turkey."

"You only have one attempt at getting it right."

That said, the New Jersey-based chef admitted the results can be delicious.

"There's no denying that frying produces incredible flavor, especially when using peanut oil, and that gorgeous golden, crispy skin is hard to beat," Geisel said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"The cooking time is also much faster than roasting, which can be appealing when you're feeding a crowd."

But the many downsides for Geisel include gallons of oil — not just procuring it, but disposing of it as well.

Man holding gloves while deep-frying turkey outside

A chef said deep-frying a turkey is faster than conventional cooking methods, but it's "also messy and potentially dangerous." (iStock)

"The process is also messy and potentially dangerous," she warned. "The turkey must be completely dry before it goes into the fryer, or the moisture can cause the hot oil to splatter or overflow. And with so many people gathered around on Thanksgiving, that risk isn't worth it to me. You only have one attempt at getting it right."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

Instead, Geisel suggested dry brining the turkey and roasting it, saying she brines her own birds for up to 36 hours.

By allowing the salt and aromatics to work their way into the meat, Geisel said, the method "locks in moisture, enhances the natural flavor and creates tender, juicy meat with beautifully crisp skin with no fryer required."

Woman carving turkey on Thanksgiving

The Thanksgiving turkey is best roasted with herb butter and bacon, not deep-fried in oil, according to Ramsay. (iStock)

"It’s less wasteful, safer and allows the focus to stay where it should be: sharing good food and good company," she added.

Danielle Vauthy, a professional chef for grocery delivery service Hungryroot, told Fox News Digital the main appeal of deep-fried turkey is its texture and moistness.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

"Deep‑frying a turkey delivers exceptionally moist meat because the hot oil seals in the juices almost instantly," the Washington-based expert said. 

"The skin comes out ultra‑crispy, offering a satisfying crunch that many oven‑roasted turkeys lack. It also cooks surprisingly quickly, making it an appealing option when time is tight."

Woman presenting Thanksgiving turkey at table

A chef told Fox News Digital that fried turkey can be tasty, but the cooking process is best left to the pros. (iStock)

But Vauthy echoed Geisel's concerns, adding deep-frying turkey has the potential to cause serious burns and house fires.

"There is also a lot of room for error, from wrong oil temperature to improper turkey prep, so it demands precision and attention," the chef said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"You'll need specialty equipment and a safe outdoor setup, which adds complexity to the process."

Vauthy added, "Deep‑fried turkey is undeniably delicious, but unless you're well-equipped, highly cautious and confident with the process, it may be best to let a professional chef or restaurant handle it for you."

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

Close modal

Continue