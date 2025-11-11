Gordon Ramsay once slammed deep-fried turkey as 'disgusting,' as chefs reveal pros and cons

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Deep-frying the turkey is a Thanksgiving tradition for many American households, but television's most famous chef once declared it was "disgusting."

"MasterChef" host Gordon Ramsay shared his controversial opinion during a 2017 appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

During the exchange, Colbert said his Southern roots favored deep-frying the bird — and Ramsay balked.

"I went around to someone's house, a friend of mine in L.A., for a Thanksgiving," recalled Ramsay. "And he started going into the garage for the preparation of the lunch. I say, 'Where are we going?' And there's this big vat, and he wheeled this big bird down and deep-fat fried this thing, and it was f---ing disgusting."

"Oh, it's so good," Colbert interjected.

"Dry turkey," Ramsay responded. "There's a reason why we only eat that bird once a year — herb butter, beautifully done, bacon on top, but not deep-fried. From a chef's point of view, come on."

Fox News Digital reached out to Ramsay for additional insight on the cooking method.

Are other chefs in agreement with the contentious take?

Becky Geisel, owner of Bex Kitchen & Catering, told Fox News Digital she's "never been a fan of deep-frying a turkey."

"You only have one attempt at getting it right."

That said, the New Jersey-based chef admitted the results can be delicious.

"There's no denying that frying produces incredible flavor, especially when using peanut oil, and that gorgeous golden, crispy skin is hard to beat," Geisel said.

"The cooking time is also much faster than roasting, which can be appealing when you're feeding a crowd."

But the many downsides for Geisel include gallons of oil — not just procuring it, but disposing of it as well.

"The process is also messy and potentially dangerous," she warned. "The turkey must be completely dry before it goes into the fryer, or the moisture can cause the hot oil to splatter or overflow. And with so many people gathered around on Thanksgiving, that risk isn't worth it to me. You only have one attempt at getting it right."

Instead, Geisel suggested dry brining the turkey and roasting it, saying she brines her own birds for up to 36 hours.

By allowing the salt and aromatics to work their way into the meat, Geisel said, the method "locks in moisture, enhances the natural flavor and creates tender, juicy meat with beautifully crisp skin with no fryer required."

"It’s less wasteful, safer and allows the focus to stay where it should be: sharing good food and good company," she added.

Danielle Vauthy, a professional chef for grocery delivery service Hungryroot, told Fox News Digital the main appeal of deep-fried turkey is its texture and moistness.

"Deep‑frying a turkey delivers exceptionally moist meat because the hot oil seals in the juices almost instantly," the Washington-based expert said.

"The skin comes out ultra‑crispy, offering a satisfying crunch that many oven‑roasted turkeys lack. It also cooks surprisingly quickly, making it an appealing option when time is tight."

But Vauthy echoed Geisel's concerns, adding deep-frying turkey has the potential to cause serious burns and house fires.

"There is also a lot of room for error, from wrong oil temperature to improper turkey prep, so it demands precision and attention," the chef said.

"You'll need specialty equipment and a safe outdoor setup, which adds complexity to the process."

Vauthy added, "Deep‑fried turkey is undeniably delicious, but unless you're well-equipped, highly cautious and confident with the process, it may be best to let a professional chef or restaurant handle it for you."