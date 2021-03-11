Gordon Ramsay launches eponymous California wine collection, suggests recipes to pair with each bottle

Gordon Ramsay is already quite profane and intimidating when he’s completely sober — so get ready to find out what he’s like after a few glasses of wine.

The celebrity chef, who already boasts a line of hard seltzers, has launched an eponymous wine label featuring several varietals of California vino. The new "Gordon Ramsay Signature Wines," which are produced in collaboration with Master Sommelier Chris Miller at Seabold Cellars in Monterey, Calif., are currently available to purchase online.

"Wine has always fascinated me — a complex marriage of tradition, art, science, land, and people, all captured together in a glass," reads a statement attributed to Ramsay on the wines’ official website. "My time in California has convinced me that Californian wines stand with the best in the world. Passionate winemakers in California's cooler climate regions are producing delicious, balanced wines that complement our cuisine."

The grapes used for Gordon Ramsay Signature Wines are said to be sourced from "organic-practicing vineyards." The site also boasts that each "100% vegan" wine is produced with "little-to-no-fining or filtration" and "responsibly minimal sulfur usage."

Current offerings in the Gordon Ramsay Californian collection include a sauvignon blanc, two varieties of chardonnay, a rosé, pinot noir and three types of cabernet sauvignon. Prices range between $20 (for the rosé) and $60 (for the reserve cabernet sauvignon). Each of the wines’ online descriptions offers up ideas for which foods to pair them with, as well as the complete recipe for making the meal at home. For instance, he suggests a short-rib burger to go with his 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon, or a plate of truffle pasta to go with his 2018 Reserve Chardonnay.

"I am delighted to release these Gordon Ramsay Californian wines designed to be enjoyed with food and delicious if drunk on their own," Ramsay is quoted as saying.

Each wine is currently available to purchase at GordonRamsay.wine, for customers in states that allow direct shipment of wine. A representative for the brand was not immediately available to confirm if bottles will be appearing in stores, too.