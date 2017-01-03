Fried Eggs with Wild Rice and Sautéed Kale

I wanted a dish that would allow me to really enjoy the rich flavor of the deep orange yolk — and what better than breaking a fried egg over a mountain of spicy kale and wild rice? It makes a quick and easy dinner, especially if you already had leftover rice.

Cook Time:

Prep Time:

Total Time:25 min

Servings: 4

Ingredients:

4 cup cooked wild or brown rice

3 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, plus more as needed

1 Large shallot, sliced thinly

Salt and fresh black pepper, to taste

1 Bunch dinosaur kale, stems trimmed and cut into 1/2-inch ribbons, with washing water still clinging to leaves

Pinch of dried red chile flakes, or more to taste

4 Room temperature eggs, preferably organic or heirloom

Preparation:

Warm up the rice in a sauce pot with a little extra water over medium-low heat, stirring occasionally until hot (or, you can heat it up in the microwave when you start cooking the eggs).

Place a medium-sized pan over high heat until hot, lower the heat to medium then add 1 1/2 tablespoons of olive oil.

When shimmering, add the shallots and a pinch of salt, stirring so that they don't burn.

When soft and transluscent, about 4-6 minutes, add the kale and chile flakes and stir to combine. Add a little more water if needed, then partially cover with the lid so that the kale steams, stirring occasionally. When softened, about 4-6 mintues, turn the heat to low to keep warm and begin on the eggs.

Heat a cast-iron or heavy-set pan over high heat. When hot, add some olive oil (a little more than 1/2 tablespoon), turn the heat down to medium-high and gently crack in an egg into the pan, getting as close to the pan bottom as you can without burning yourself. Then repeat with a second egg. Meanwhile, place the rice and kale on 4 plates.

When the edges of the egg whites have started to curl and browned slightly, remove the eggs and place on top of two plates. Cook the second batch of eggs, using the remaining oil. Place on the last 2 plates and serve immediately, sprinkling a pinch of salt and fresh black pepper on top.