Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Fast Food
Published

Florida police thwart smuggling of McDonald's burgers and sandwiches, chewing tobacco into jail  

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 1Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 1

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 1 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Does the Hamburglar have an alibi?

On May 30, reps for the Clay County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) in Florida announced that officials thwarted a would-be smuggler’s attempt at sneaking six McDonald’s sandwiches and a tube of Grizzly chewing tobacco into the department’s detention facility. The confiscated items were discovered inside of a trash can.

“These are not ‘Cheeseburgers in Paradise,’” the CCSO shared via Twitter on Thursday afternoon.

DEMOCRATIC REP. STEVE COHEN EATS KFC TO MOCK AG WILLIAM BARR FOR SKIPPING HEARING

Officials with the Clay County Sheriff's Office thwarted a would-be smuggler’s attempt at sneaking six McDonald’s sandwiches and a tube of Grizzly chewing tobacco into the department’s detention facility.

Officials with the Clay County Sheriff's Office thwarted a would-be smuggler’s attempt at sneaking six McDonald’s sandwiches and a tube of Grizzly chewing tobacco into the department’s detention facility. (Clay County Sheriff's Office)

According to the post, law enforcement believes “these items were hidden in our lobby trash can by a visitor for our inmate crews.”

“Fortunately, daily inspections intercepted these items,” the message continued. The stash included cheeseburgers and McChicken sandwiches, as per WJAX-TV.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“Though cheeseburgers and tobacco aren’t the worst things ever, just imagine if a search wasn’t done and something much worse was brought inside,” reps for the CCSO went on. “The compromise of security inside our facility is not something we take lightly.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Officials have not yet announced if anyone has been caught or charged in relation to the failed stunt.

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle. Follow her on Twitter at @JaninePuhak