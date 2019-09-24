Field trip to McDonald's? Third-graders ditch recess, head to fast-food joint over mile away from school

Were the McNuggets worth it, kids?

A couple of third-graders at an elementary school in Holly Springs, N.C., will reportedly be facing “appropriate disciplinary action" after disappearing from the school’s grounds and making a beeline for a McDonald’s about a mile away.

The Holly Grove Elementary School shared the news in an email to parents, the Raleigh News and Observer reported, in which Principal Sarah Simmons explained that the two students were first noticed to be missing after their recess period ended. A search of the campus was conducted before police were called in.

The kids were eventually located after someone called the school to report unattended students at the McDonald’s, which, according to Google Maps, is at least 1.6 miles away on foot.

Simmons added that, in addition to the students, who will be made to “understand the severity” of their unscheduled and unapproved field trip, the faculty will “use this as a learning opportunity to continue to improve our supervisory practices.”

As of press time, it was unclear if the students had planned on returning to school after presumably filling up on whatever McDonald’s they could afford, or whether they planned to hit up the Dairy Queen or Chick-fil-A restaurants that are also conveniently located on the route to the Holly Springs McDonald’s.