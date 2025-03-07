Expand / Collapse search
Farmers in 6 states told to stop using certain animal feed as FDA announces recall

Cattle food used in Illinois, Tennessee, Georgia and more recalled due to 'harmful' nutrition levels

Ashley J. DiMella
Published
'Raw milk is the first food of life,' says proponent Video

'Raw milk is the first food of life,' says proponent

Mark McAfee, the chairman and founder of the Raw Milk Institute in California, told Fox News Digital why he believes raw milk is an "educational process."

A particular type of livestock feed has been recalled for having elevated or deficient levels of nutrients.  

ADM Animal Nutrition, headquartered in Illinois, is recalling 33 different lots of their pelleted animal products, the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) announced on Wednesday.

FDA RECALLS COMMON CHINESE FOOD INGREDIENT AFTER UNDECLARED SULFITES FOUND IN FLORIDA INSPECTION

Select products purchased from Jan. 16 to Feb. 27 sold in Illinois, Missouri, Tennessee, Iowa, Georgia and Ohio are impacted by the recall.

Cows graze on a hillside in Ireland in 2018

The FDA announced ADM Animal Nutrition is recalling thirty-three different lots of their pelleted animal products. (iStock)

"They may contain elevated levels of copper or have levels of zinc below the represented amounts which could be harmful to cattle," said the announcement. 

Some impacts of chronic toxicity are anorexia, abdominal pain, dehydration, diarrhea and depression. 

ADMN noticed elevated levels of copper and decreased levels of zinc while conducting a routine check.

Cows at a farm stand inside a pen.

ADM Animal Nutrition has recalled specific animal feed pellets due to elevated levels of copper and low levels of zinc. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Decrease in appetite, feed efficiency and growth may be caused by zinc deficiency. 

Diets of livestock do affect human health, according to a study published by the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

No illnesses or deficiency impacts have been reported to date.

Livestock stand on a farm.

Diets of livestock do affect human health, according to a study published by the National Institutes of Health (NIH). (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Customers are advised to immediately stop using the feed, and may request a replacement or refund. 

Fox News Digital reached out to ADM for comment. 