Farmers in 6 states told to stop using certain animal feed as FDA announces recall

A particular type of livestock feed has been recalled for having elevated or deficient levels of nutrients.

ADM Animal Nutrition, headquartered in Illinois, is recalling 33 different lots of their pelleted animal products, the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) announced on Wednesday.

Select products purchased from Jan. 16 to Feb. 27 sold in Illinois, Missouri, Tennessee, Iowa, Georgia and Ohio are impacted by the recall.

"They may contain elevated levels of copper or have levels of zinc below the represented amounts which could be harmful to cattle," said the announcement.

Some impacts of chronic toxicity are anorexia, abdominal pain, dehydration, diarrhea and depression.

ADMN noticed elevated levels of copper and decreased levels of zinc while conducting a routine check.

Decrease in appetite, feed efficiency and growth may be caused by zinc deficiency.

Diets of livestock do affect human health, according to a study published by the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

No illnesses or deficiency impacts have been reported to date.

Customers are advised to immediately stop using the feed, and may request a replacement or refund.

Fox News Digital reached out to ADM for comment.