FDA recalls common Chinese food ingredient after undeclared sulfites found in Florida inspection

A California company's dried lily flowers have been recalled because they may contain undeclared sulfites, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA and Hayward, California-based U.S. Trading Co. announced the recall of Joy Luck brand dried lily flowers on Tuesday, March 4.

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to sulfites run the risk of serious allergic reaction if they consume these products," the FDA said on its website.

The recalled lily flowers are individually packaged in 2.5-ounce bags and distributed to retailers nationwide.

Sulfites are chemicals commonly used as preservatives in food and beverages to prevent them from spoiling, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

"They're often used to slow browning and discoloration (caused by bacterial growth) in food and drinks," the Cleveland Clinic said on its website.

A sulfite "requires careful monitoring due to its potential impact on human health," according to ScienceDirect.

The recall was initiated after the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services collected a sample of the lily flowers and discovered that sulfites were present in packaging that didn't reveal their presence, the FDA said.

"Customers with a sulfite allergy or sensitivity who have purchased the affected product are urged not to consume the product and dispose of it or return it to their place of purchase for a full refund," according to the FDA's website.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Dried lily flowers are the unopened flowers of the daylily plant and are a common ingredient in Chinese cuisine.

Fox News Digital reached out to the U.S. Trading Co. and Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services seeking comment.