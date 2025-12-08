Hot debate about 'nightmare' plane passenger erupts after man brews espresso at 35,000 feet

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A flyer has been drawing attention online after making a fresh cup of espresso during a commercial flight — prompting mixed and in some cases heated reactions from viewers on social media.

A TikTok video posted by user Ozan Cetinkaya shows the traveler grinding his own espresso beans and using a handheld, app-connected brewing device while seated next to the window.

The post, as of late Monday, garnered nearly 2 million views. It shows a freshly brewed shot of espresso going into a mug mid-flight at 35,000 feet.

Commenters quickly weighed in, with some questioning a person's decision to prepare coffee while in the air.

"My seat neighbor nightmare," one user commented.

Said another, "Being insufferable at 35,000 feet."

Another commenter joked, "Next time I fly, I’ll bring my portable BBQ and grill up some steaks."

Several users also questioned the person's need for the device, noting that airlines already provide coffee onboard — and that the person could wait for his beverage of choice until after landing.

Others came to his defense, however — pointing out that many travelers avoid airplane coffee because they don’t like the taste.

Some viewers raised questions about whether devices that use heat or electrical components are allowed on commercial flights, as airlines typically expect passengers to keep personal items stowed and avoid bringing equipment that could disrupt the cabin.

Many were also unsure how the portable machine made it through airport security.

The video has sparked a wider discussion about in-flight etiquette — with some travelers expressing concerns about strong smells, potential spills and the use of personal appliances in tight cabin spaces.

Others argued that as long as devices meet airline safety rules and do not interfere with fellow passengers, travelers should be free to prepare their own beverages.

Former flight attendant and Florida-based etiquette expert Jacqueline Whitmore told Fox News Digital recently that flying was once a luxury experience.

"Passengers dressed in their Sunday best," she said. "Flight attendants served real food on real plates."

She said that "now, flying is about getting from point A to B. Budgets are tight and air travel is about quantity, not quality. More seats were added, and meals were cut. Personal space is now at a premium."

Whitmore added, "Many passengers lack civility and common courtesy. Some treat the cabin crew like servants. Passengers eat whatever they want — regardless of whether it smells or not."

Regarding the espresso-brewing incident aboard a flight, she had strong feelings.

"I watched the video of the man making espresso on a flight," she said.

"I see nothing wrong with this as long as the passenger isn’t hurting, offending or disturbing others around him."

She added, "He isn’t violating any inflight regulations. Many people bring their own food and beverages on board. This isn’t any different than bringing your own ingredients and making a sandwich at your seat."

Whitmore continued, "If he had not recorded this video, no one (except maybe his seatmates) would have known he was making espresso."

Fox News Digital reached out to the TikToker about his viral video.