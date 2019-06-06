Employee called 'hero' after saving hot pizza from falling on the ground

A Toppers Pizza Place employee is being hailed as a “hero” after his quick reflexes saved a freshly baked pie from falling onto the ground.

Christian Alfaro was working at the local pizza chain in Camarilla, Calif., when he walked behind a co-worker just as they were pulling a pizza out of the 500-degree oven. Alfaro accidentally bumped his co-worker’s arm, forcing them to lose control of the food. But, without missing a beat, Alfaro caught the pie and slid it onto a serving tray on the counter.

STEAMING PIZZA BILLBOARD PROMPTS 911 CALLS: 'I'M SURE IT SEEMED LIKE A GOOD IDEA AT THE TIME’

The family-owned business uploaded a video of the save to its Facebook, praising Alfaro.

“Not all heroes wear capes,” Toppers captioned the footage, along with the hashtags “hot potato master” “cool as a cucumber” and “toppers pizza.”

“The footage came from our security cameras, and we just thought it was funny,” said Kelsey Jonker, who runs media for Toppers Pizza, to FOX10. “We definitely did not expect it to gain so many views.”

The video has been viewed over 4 million times and received thousands of likes and comments since it was posted on June 3.

Many of the comments are supportive of Alfaro’s actions.

“That pizza was blessed with god like reflexes, its value had double, thus you get more from eating it,” one wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“This man was blessed with legendary heat resistant mom hands. 500 degree oven? No big deal. My mom would've grabbed a whole meal out of that thing without flinching. Dad's on the other hand? Not so much,” one joked.

However, some of them shame him for not using proper restaurant etiquette, which could have potentially avoided the situation in the first place.

“His own fault, didn't call behind,” one person wrote.

“Rule #1 of the kitchen: use safe words like "behind," "corner" or "swinging". Both need to be retrained on kitchen safety,” another commented.

Some also took issue with the fact that he wasn’t wearing gloves.

“Yuck he still touched it,” one wrote.

“My guy still handled the Pizza. The bacteria on his hands are now transferred to your pizza,” another wrote.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“People talking about germs, do you know that your pizza has to be made without gloves,” one person wrote in defense.

But most seem to agree that Alfaro’s reflexes are quite impressive.