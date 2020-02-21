Expand / Collapse search
Dunkin' to release new matcha lattes

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
Matcha lovers will cha-cha over Dunkin’s newest menu addition.

On Thursday, the coffee chain announced that the green tea powder matcha lattes will be sold in hot, iced and frozen varieties at participating locations starting Feb. 26.

For those unfamiliar with the trendy green drink, the concentrated matcha extract is produced by stone grinding tea leaf buds into powder, producing an earthy flavor. Regular green tea, in comparison, is brewed when tea leaves are steeped or infused in hot water.

Dunkin' is launching Matcha Lattes at restaurants nationwide beginning Feb. 26.

According to Dunkin, their matcha lattes will use high-quality powder from the Nishio region of Aichi, Japan “where the finest Matcha has been grown for more than 800 years.” Sweetened and stirred with the customer’s choice of milk, the new matcha lattes are intended to refresh and recharge with every sip.

“Whether you’re an avid matcha latte drinker or are trying it for the first time, guests can expect an authentic, quality experience with Dunkin’s matcha lattes,” Paul Racicot, Dunkin’s Director of Global Culinary Innovation, said in a statement.

“We’re excited to offer millions of Americans a delicious new way to run on Dunkin’ that perfectly matches the iconic brightness and energy that they know and love from our brand,” he added.

As for health and wellness, studies have indicated that some benefits of antioxidant-rich matcha include reducing the risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes and even cancer while improving cognition and concentration, Medical News Today reports.

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle. Follow her on Twitter at @JaninePuhak