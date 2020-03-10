Dunkin' temporarily bans reusable cups amid coronavirus outbreak

Dunkin’ has announced it is temporarily banning the use of refillable cups at its stores as coronavirus cases continue to rise across the U.S. The move comes a week after Starbucks said it was temporarily halting the use of reusable mugs over concerns of spreading the virus.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

In a statement to Fox News, the nationwide coffee chain said it takes the coronavirus concerns seriously, prompting the decision to stop the refilling of reusable mugs.

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

“Dunkin’ takes its job of keeping people running very seriously. While we offer a refillable cup program as an option at participating restaurants nationwide, we believe it is right to take safety precautions. Therefore, Dunkin’ is temporarily halting the refilling of reusable mugs, in light of the public health concerns related to the coronavirus.”

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Coffee chains are not the only eateries taking precautions amid the viral outbreak.

A Chinese restaurant with three locations in California has started taking every customer’s temperature as they walk through the door as a preventative measure. In doing so, Sichuan Impression, in Tustin, Alhambra and West Los Angeles, is the first restaurant in the area screening diners for COVID-19.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News’ Janine Puhak contributed to this report.