In coronavirus fight, California restaurant is taking customers' temperatures

Can we please take your temperature?

A Chinese restaurant with three locations in California is taking no chances amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, and has started taking every customer's temperature in hopes of screening for the virus.

Sichuan Impression, a restaurant serving traditional Chinese fare at restaurants in Tustin, Alhambra and West Los Angeles, is officially screening diners for the coronavirus in what’s reportedly a first for the area.

On Friday, manager Summer Guo checked temperatures at the Tustin location, ready to politely turn away any would-be diners with temperatures of 99.8 F or higher, The Orange County Register reports.

Since implementing the temperature screening, Sichuan Impression co-owner Kelly Xiao believes that the Tustin location alone has scanned thousands of foreheads since adopting the measure in late January.

“We have family in China, so we understand the importance of doing everything we can to protect both our customers and our workers,” Xiao said.

So far, only a few customers have declined the screening with the infrared, non-contact thermometer, Xiao claimed — after which they were directed to the door.

“As a Chinese restaurant rooted in Los Angeles that aims at thriving the traditional Chinese culinary culture, Sichuan Impression also pays close attention to the development of this new epidemic. According to the news, infections are rapidly spreading across China,” a spokesperson for the restaurant explained on Instagram. “We at Sichuan Impression respect and enjoy having our guests who come from all corners of the world. Offering you a healthy and safe dining environment is also upheld as our top priority.”

In addition to the new infrared thermometer policy and a pledge to contact medical services if “abnormal” symptoms (such as a fever) are identified, the restaurant group is also offering a 5 percent discount on all to-go orders for the time being.

“It has been 6 years since Sichuan Impression opened, and to treat everyone who comes to dine equally has always been our basic principle,” the Instagram post concluded. “We are grateful for your cooperation during this extraordinary period.”

As for the restaurant workers themselves, employees must wear rubber gloves, and were wearing face masks until the shortage began, the Register reports.

Staffers are also allegedly receiving twice-daily “brief” physicals, while high-contact surfaces like doorknobs and high chairs are frequently cleaned with disinfectant.

A spokesperson for Sichuan Impression was not immediately available to offer further comment on the new anti-viral prevention policies.

Last week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency over coronavirus concerns amid the ongoing outbreak.

As of Tuesday, the Golden State has more than 133 confirmed coronavirus cases and two deaths linked to the illness.