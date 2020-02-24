Drink to Mardi Gras with a festive vodka cocktail

If you’re not in the Big Easy for Mardi Gras this year, start the party in your kitchen with a festive drink.

These three cocktails were inspired by the traditional purple, green and gold theme of Mardi Gras and are ideal for toasting Fat Tuesday appropriately. Each drink recipe also comes courtesy of King St. Vodka by Kate Hudson, which is crafted from non-GMO, gluten-free corn, a spokesperson for the brand told Fox News.

In the spirit of the holiday, do as the New Orleanians do and laissez les bons temps rouler — or “let the good times roll" — with these luscious libations.

Pomegranate sour

Sweet and sour flavors pack a punch in this dreamy party drink that practically tastes like summertime.

Ingredients

1.5 ounces of King St. Vodka

.25 ounces of Cointreau

2 ounces fresh pomegranate

.5 ounces lemon juice

.5 ounces pineapple juice

.5 ounces brown sugar syrup (like Demerara)

Pomegranate seeds and thin orange slices

Pour all ingredients into a mixing tin with oranges. Shake in tumbler, then serve over ice with orange slices and pomegranate seeds for garnish.

Basil vodka gimlet

In this Italian twist on the classic cocktail, swap out the gin for vodka and add a dash of basil for a refreshingly smooth aperitif.

Ingredients:

2 ounces basil-infused King St. Vodka

1 ounce simple syrup

¾ ounces fresh lime juice

Fresh basil leaves

Pour the vodka, simple syrup and lime juice into an ice-filled cocktail shaker. Stir and then strain over ice, adding basil for an ultra-cool cocktail.

Lemon drop

Keep the fun flowing with a light lemony drink that's shockingly simple to prepare.

Ingredients:

2 cups frozen King St. Vodka

½ cup lemon juice

½ cup extra fine sugar

Thin lemon slices for garnish

Mix vodka, lemon juice and sugar into an ice-filled cocktail shaker. Shake, swirl and serve in a martini glass, adding lemon slices.