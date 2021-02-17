Domino's raises $13 million for St. Jude's, plans to raise $100 million by 2030

This charitable drive is definitely off to a good start.

Domino’s recently announced that it had raised a record-breaking $13 million to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in 2020, the result of a fundraising drive that the chain launched alongside its corporate-owned and franchise-owned locations.

News of the chain's charitable contributions comes after the company had previously committed in September to raise $100 million by 2030.

The money, raised by contributions from customers and team members, will be put toward a new patient housing facility at St. Jude’s, to be called The Domino’s Village. The facility will be used to provide life-saving care for childhood cancer and other lifesaving treatments.

Domino's Village will also provide living, dining and play spaces, and has been described as a "home away from home" for patients and patient families.

"During a particularly challenging year, I am in awe of the generosity of our brand's customers during the annual St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign," said Domino’s CEO Ritch Allison in a press release. "The record number of funds raised in stores this year speaks volumes about not only the dedication of Domino's team members and customers but also the groundbreaking work done by St. Jude Children's Research Hospital."

According to the press release, Domino’s pledge to raise $100 million is the largest commitment from a corporate entity in the history of St. Jude.