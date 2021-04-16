Disneyland will serve beloved Dole Whip upon theme park reopening

The grand reopening of the Happiest Place on Earth just got a little sweeter.

When Disneyland reopens on April 30 following a year-long closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, the California theme park will be ready to serve its fan-favorite Dole Whip.

Disney confirmed the return of the pineapple soft-serve on Thursday, announcing the news on Disney Parks’ official TikTok account.

"We were at Disneyland, and saw cast members with Dole Whip. You know we asked where they found that because, um, the park is kinda closed," the narrator said. "Turns out they were testing the machines for opening and sharing it with the cast."

Then, the person behind the camera thanked a cast member named Ali, who slid a cup of the frozen treat their way.

Delectable Dole Whip commands something of a cult-like following within the Disney community, and debuted at Disneyland’s Enchanted Tiki Room in Adventureland in 1986, fan blog Inside the Magic reports.

TikTokers were tickled to see staff revving up the ice cream machines to deliver the Dole Whip, and voiced their excitement.

"The best snack at Disney," one commented on the clip.

"Um can’t wait," another agreed.

"Dole mind if I do!!" one joked.

"Miss you guys so much," another said.

To give fans their fix while all of the branded theme parks were closed last spring, Disney released a Dole Whip recipe to make a little magic in the kitchen at home.

When the Anaheim theme park reopens at last later this month, it will only welcome California residents until further notice per state guidance, Disney said. Hopeful guests reported waiting up to nine hours to make reservations went sales went live on Thursday.