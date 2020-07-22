Disneyland shares Walt Disney's favorite chili recipe

Any day is a good day for chili – if you’re Walt Disney, that is.

Disneyland shared a favorite recipe of the man behind the brand in honor of the park’s 65th anniversary on July 17.

DISNEY RELEASES RECIPE FOR CARNATION CAFE'S FRIED PICKLES

The special recipe, simply called Chili and Beans, was beloved by Walt as he was “not one for highly seasoned or spicy cuisine,” but instead “enjoyed food that was hardy and filling, and this dish fit the bill,” the blog post on Disney Parks read.

Several variations of the classic Chili and Beans are available in the Walt Disney Archives, with the “first recipe dating back to around 1958,” the post shared. Currently, there is a version of the chili at the Carnation Café inside Disneyland for guests to enjoy. However, since the park is still closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, fans will have to settle for homemade.

But, don’t worry, you don’t have to be a Disney-fantatic to enjoy the cozy and classic recipe, even in the blazing heat of summer. Though you might want to still serve it like Walt reportedly preferred – with saltine crackers.

Click here for the full recipe for Walt’s Chili and Beans.

