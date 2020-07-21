Disney releases recipe for Carnation Cafe's fried pickles

Now you don’t have to go to Disneyland to get some good fried pickles.

Over the past several months, Disney has been releasing the recipes for some of its most popular theme park treats. Now, the fried pickles from Disneyland’s Carnation Café can be made in the comfort of fans’ homes.

A video showing how to make the popular snack was uploaded to the Disney Parks' YouTube page. Fortunately for fans of the dish, it’s fairly easy to make (assuming you’re comfortable with frying food in hot oil).

The recipe also includes directions for making a zesty dipping sauce that’s also served with the pickles.

“Some people are just plain passionate about their fried pickle preferences,” Disney captioned the video. “Dill or bread & butter? Spears or chips? We decided to wade into the fried pickle debate with our classic fried pickle recipe from Carnation Café. Located right on Main Street, U.S.A at Disneyland Park, Carnation Café has been serving up their signature deep-fried bites of tart, salty, crunchy pickles since 2012.”

Ingredients

1/2 cup flour

3 eggs beaten

1 cup panko crumbs

1/3 cup Parmesan cheese

Pickles, cut

Directions

Place each item in bowl

Dredge each spear in flour, eggs and then panko and Parmesan combination

Heat 2 cups of canola oil to 365 degrees Fahrenheit

Fry each spear for 4-5 minutes until golden brown

Drain on paper towels

Directions for Zesty House Sauce

Combine:

1/3 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup Ranch dressing

1 and ½ tsp. Sriracha sauce

1 and ½ tsp lime juice

1/8 tsp. coarse salt

1 pinch ground pepper

Refrigerate, covered, for at least 30 minutes