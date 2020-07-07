Disney World shares recipe for 'iconic' apple pie

Walt Disney World might be closed for a few more days, but you can still make magic in the kitchen with an official theme park recipe for apple pie.

In a recent post for the ongoing #DisneyMagicMoments series, the Disney Parks Blog shared step-by-step instructions for the traditional treat, as prepared by the Whispering Canyon Café at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge in Orando, Fla.

“Apple pie is iconic,” the post read. “For many of us, it represents comfort and a feeling of home so it is no wonder this popular dessert is truly a slice of Americana.”

Citing statistics from the American Pie Council, the blog post claimed that apple is the most popular variety of pie in the country, closely followed by pumpkin, pecan, banana cream and cherry flavors. What’s more, 1 in 5 Americans polled have admitted to eating a whole pie by themselves, the report said.

To get cooking, home chefs will need Granny Smith apples, plus butter, shortening, flour, sugar, salt, 2 percent milk, eggs, baking powder, heavy cream and a dash of apple pie spice, as inspired by the Whispering Canyon Café recipe.

“Yum! This looks incredible,” one Instagram user exclaimed of the sweet treat.

