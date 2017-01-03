Diao Yu Tai Cucumber Salad
This easy cucumber salad is a spicy dish served at Nine Dragons Restaurant in the China Pavilion at Epcot.
Cook Time:
Prep Time:
Total Time:
Servings: 2
Ingredients:
2 Kirby cucumbers, about 4 to 5 inches long
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
4 Dried red Sichuan peppers
1 cup of white vinegar
1 cup of sugar
Preparation:
Thoroughly wash unpeeled cucumbers and slice into 1/2-inch pieces.
Toss cucumbers with salt in a colander. Place colander over bowl and let stand 20 minutes. Drain cucumbers and pat dry with paper towels.
Heat oil in wok over medium-low heat. Add peppers and stir fry until pepper darkens to deeper red, 3 to 4 minutes.
Add vinegar and sugar; bring to a simmer, stirring until sugar dissolves. Remove from heat and cool to room temperature.
Pour mixture over drained cucumbers in a medium glass bowl; cover and refrigerate for at least 24 hours.