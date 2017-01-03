Diao Yu Tai Cucumber Salad

This easy cucumber salad is a spicy dish served at Nine Dragons Restaurant in the China Pavilion at Epcot.

Cook Time:

Prep Time:

Total Time:

Servings: 2

Ingredients:

2 Kirby cucumbers, about 4 to 5 inches long

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

4 Dried red Sichuan peppers

1 cup of white vinegar

1 cup of sugar

Preparation:

Thoroughly wash unpeeled cucumbers and slice into 1/2-inch pieces.

Toss cucumbers with salt in a colander. Place colander over bowl and let stand 20 minutes. Drain cucumbers and pat dry with paper towels.

Heat oil in wok over medium-low heat. Add peppers and stir fry until pepper darkens to deeper red, 3 to 4 minutes.

Add vinegar and sugar; bring to a simmer, stirring until sugar dissolves. Remove from heat and cool to room temperature.

Pour mixture over drained cucumbers in a medium glass bowl; cover and refrigerate for at least 24 hours.