Denny's to offer 'Blue Moons Over My Hammy' sandwich made with blue bread on Halloween

The best way to celebrate Halloween is with some unnaturally dyed food.

This year, Halloween will coincide with a lunar event known as a blue moon (a second full moon in the same month). To celebrate this spooky coincidence, Denny’s has unveiled a special meal that will scare the blue out of diners.

On Oct. 31, Denny’s will serve a special blue-hued version of its popular Moons Over My Hammy sandwich, which will be made with blue sourdough bread sandwiching more recognizable ingredients.

In a Twitter post, Denny's elaborates: “Blue ham? No. Blue eggs? Nah. Blue cheese? Boring. Blue bread for a Blue Moon? Now we’re talking.”

But don't expect to stroll into just any Denny's and order a Blue Moons Over My Hammy. The sandwich will be available at select restaurants in Miami-Dade county, and only on Halloween.

“Only in 2020 would a Blue Moon coincide with Halloween — so what better way to celebrate than by giving one of our most legendary breakfasts, the Moons Over My Hammy, a little makeover?” said John Dillon, chief brand officer for Denny's. “With Halloween looking very different this year, we took the opportunity to make our world-famous sandwich look different as well, and this colorful upgrade gave us an opportunity to have some fun and show our guests that anything is possible in 2020!”

An actual blue moon, meanwhile, is a term used for the second full moon in a single month. Blue moons also typically only occur once every two or three years, hence the term “once in a blue moon.” That said, one can only assume that blue bread, too, is something that happens only “once in a blue moon.”