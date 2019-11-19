Cracker Barrel makes tiny 'New York City-sized' version of country store before Thanksgiving Day Parade debut

In honor of its 50th anniversary, the famous country store is shrinking itself down.

CHILI'S OFFERING RIB-SCENTED CANDLES IN LATEST DELIVERY PROMOTION

The Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has announced its newest addition to the brand – a tiny “New York City-sized” Cracker Barrel store, which will open as part of the chain restaurant’s debut in the famous Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The 269-square-foot “Tiny Home Away from Home” will head to the streets of New York City, where there are no Cracker Barrel locations, the day before the annual parade to welcome residents and tourists with “old country charm and genuine hospitality that has drawn guests to Cracker Barrel for 50 years.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

To amp up the nostalgia – and country-feel – the restaurant chain shared that the tiny house will feature reclaimed wood from the very first Cracker Barrel store, which opened in Lebanon, Tenn., on Sept. 19, 1969.

“As we celebrate our golden anniversary, this is a big moment for Cracker Barrel, and we wanted to do something extra special to mark our first-ever appearance in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade by creating a miniature Cracker Barrel experience that recalls the unique atmosphere of hospitality enjoyed by guests,” said Cracker Barrel Vice President of Marketing Jeff Sigel.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The tiny house will replicate the experience of visiting the iconic country home store, complete with front porch and wooden rocking chairs, a glowing replica fireplace – usually located in the dining room of a Cracker Barrel restaurant – vintage toys including peg games and thin sticks, as well as packaged foods for purchase.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The “Tiny Home Away from Home” will be in Foley Square in Lower Manhattan on Nov. 27, the day before Thanksgiving.