Burger King UK tells fans to order from McDonald's, other chains to support restaurant industry

Well, well, well, look who’s playing nice.

Burger King has issued a surprising decree by encouraging fans to order from competitors like McDonald's, in a show of support for the restaurant industry as England enters a second national lockdown to curb the coronavirus.

In an apparent gesture of goodwill, the chain’s U.K. office posted the notice to Twitter over the weekend. On Saturday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a four-week lockdown to fight COVID-19 as infection rates are projected to rapidly rise. From Nov. 5 to Dec. 2, bars and restaurants will close for general service and can only offer takeout.

UPDATE: PA. BAKERY'S 'COOKIE POLL,' WHICH HAS PREDICTED PAST ELECTIONS, IS NOW SHOWING CLEAR FRONTRUNNER

To that end, BK’s moving memo called "Order from McDonald's” has been liked over 52,000 times.

"We never thought we would ask you to do this, just as we never imagined we would ask you to order from KFC, Domino’s Pizza, Subway, Five Guys, Greggs, Papa John's, Taco Bell and other independent food outlets, too numerous to mention here,” the statement said.

Whether a chain was “fast or not fast,” Burger King stressed that restaurants with thousands of employees “really need your support” during this time.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“So if you want to help, keep treating yourself to tasty meals through home delivery, takeaway or drive thru,” the chain continued. "Getting a Whopper is always best, but ordering a Big Mac is also not such a bad thing."

Some followers applauded the appeal, with one praising Burger King's pitch as "brave".

Skeptics, meanwhile, criticized the stunt, and said that the struggling food service industry would be better served if people spent their dining dollars at smaller, local restaurants as the pandemic continues.

A spokesperson for Burger King U.K. was not immediately available to offer further comment.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The Associated Press contributed to this report.