Cotton candy burrito, newest food at Arizona Cardinals home games, filled with 'fun'

One of the newest food items greeting fans of the Arizona Cardinals this season at State Farm Stadium is sure to give dentists a headache: a cotton candy burrito.

Craft Culinary Creations executive chef Sean Kavanaugh told Fox News Digital the creation was inspired by a similar item he spotted in Las Vegas.

"I wish I could say I invented it, but I saw it in an ice cream shop in Las Vegas," he said in a telephone interview.

The sugar-drenched item is a mixture of cotton candy, ice cream, candy and cereal, according to a release from the Arizona Cardinals, who said it and the other new items are "catered to the modern fan." (See the video at the top of this article.)

The Cardinals describe the offering as "cotton candy-flavored ice cream topped with Fruity Pebbles, Froot Loops, marshmallows, Skittles, mini M&M's, gummy bears and sprinkles all wrapped in a melt-in-your-mouth cotton candy shell."

"We just roll it up with the candies and the cereals and then the ice cream," Kavanaugh said.

Video shared with Fox News Digital shows an employee essentially hollowing out a piece of cotton candy so it can be filled with additional cotton candy, ice cream, cereals and candies.

The cotton candy and fillings are then rolled into a burrito shape.

News that the Arizona Cardinals would be selling a burrito with cotton candy in place of a tortilla and ice cream in place of rice went viral online shortly after the team's media day — which led to a change of plans in terms of where the item was going to be sold.

Initially, the cotton candy burrito was going to be exclusive to the club level of State Farm Stadium, Kavanaugh said.

That changed after the item went viral online.

"We're doing a portable [food stand] on our main concourse and our upper concourse is now serving it as well," he said. "So it's available in all levels."

The sugary snack retails for $15.

So far, after the NFL preseason, reaction to the cotton candy burrito has been good, Kavanaugh said.

"Everyone [who has] ordered one has been excited about it and loved it," Kavanaugh said.

"My teeth itch just looking at it."

He said there has been a mix of reactions online, something he thought was "funny and just so weird."

On Reddit, an image of the burrito was widely shared across the website, including on both food and sports-related pages – prompting a variety of humorous responses.

"My teeth itch just looking at it," Reddit user "BigDanDizzle" wrote.

"Seven-year-old me would be in heaven at the sight of this. Current me would be going to heaven if he tried this," user "ZappaOMatic" said.

"This looks like a nightmare, but I'm ashamed to say I'd definitely try it," user "mrb4" admitted.

It is possible to eat the cotton candy burrito like a standard burrito made with a tortilla, Kavanaugh told Fox News Digital, but that "depends on how messy you want to get."

The item is "definitely shareable," Kavanaugh noted, as "it's pretty big by the time we get them rolling it."

But most of all, Kavanaugh stressed the cotton candy burrito is "fun," from its concept and creation to the viral reaction to it.

"It's just a lot of fun. And it's a fun item. And that's why we're doing it," he said. "I don't know how [else] to describe it."

The Cardinals play the Los Angeles Rams in their home opener on Sunday, Sept. 15.

The team lost to the Buffalo Bills 34-28 in last weekend's season opener.