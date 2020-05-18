Company creates mechanical face mask to allow wearers to eat without taking it off

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Finally, a mask is coming for those who plan to do more than just drink their meals.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Avtipus Patents and Inventions has developed a mechanical face mask that would allow the wearer to open and close the mouth in order to eat food without having to remove it.

The Israeli company created the protective gear, which would be powered by a hand-controlled lever attached to the mask, as a way to allow diners to eat out while potentially limiting the risk of contracting coronavirus.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“The mask will be opened mechanically by hand remote or automatically when the fork is coming to the mask,” Asaf Gitelis, vice president of Avtipus Patents and Inventions, said on Monday as he demonstrated the device, Reuters reported.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“Then you can eat, enjoy, drink and you take out the fork and it will be closed, and you’re protected against the virus and other people sitting with you,” he continued.

The slit in the mask appears large enough to fit a fork or other utensil through. However, some handheld foods – like hamburgers or ice cream — may be more complicated to consume while wearing the mask.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The company is planning to begin manufacturing the specialty masks in the coming months.