Christmas leftovers recipe: French dip turkey sandwiches

All was calm, all was bright – until your family made a mess of Christmas dinner.

While people may gather around holiday tables this year in smaller numbers to stop the spread of COVID-19, dinner will still be delicious – and daresay, the leftovers are even better.

If you wind up with leftovers and aren't quite sure how to serve them, take a nod from across the pond with Tesco’s easy recipe for a French dip-style turkey sandwich.

Though the U.K.’s largest supermarket chain calls the dish an ultimate Boxing Day favorite, a sandwich loaded with turkey, stuffing and Brussels sprouts sounds just as good stateside, too.

Tesco’s French Dip Turkey Sandwich

Servings: 4 sandwiches

Ingredients:

4 ounces Brussels sprouts, cooked and thinly sliced

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

4 sub rolls

4 tablespoons light mayonnaise

4 tablespoons cranberry sauce

1.5 ounces baby spinach leaves

7 ounces turkey breast, cooked and sliced

7 ounces stuffing

5 ounces Reblochon cheese, thinly sliced

2.5 ounces gravy

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Mix the sprouts, apple cider vinegar and some seasoning in a bowl. Set aside. Split rolls lengthways. Spread mayonnaise over the bottom halves of bread, and cranberry sauce on top halves.

Divide and distribute spinach leaves between rolls, topping each with turkey, stuffing and Brussels sprouts. Layer cheese on each roll, closing bread and gently pressing to keep ingredients together. Put sandwiches on lined tray, baking for 5 to 7 minutes to desired crispiness or until cheese has melted.

Heat gravy, and pour into bowls to be served with sandwiches for easy dipping.

This recipe was reprinted with permission from Tesco.