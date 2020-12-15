Making Christmas cookies? These are America's favorite (and least favorite) varieties

Nothing tastes quite like Christmas like a delicious cookie, so how does your favorite flavor stack up?

Before setting plate of sweet treats for Santa Claus on Christmas Eve, be sure that St. Nick will be pleased with the presentation — or you may risk being bumped to the naughty list. According to new research from YouGov, Americans have some strong opinions on the best (and worst) Christmas cookies around.

5 EASY CHRISTMAS COOKIES TO MAKE THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

In an early December poll of 1,314 adults in the U.S., the market research firm ran a head-to-head style survey of 36 popular Christmas cookies or bars, according to a report shared with Fox News. Participants were shown two treats at a time, and asked to rank which one was better; from there, researchers gauged the "win" percentage of each dish.

Traditionalists won’t be surprised that chocolate chip (78%) and sugar (64%) cookies topped the list, closely trailed by fudge (63%,) double chocolate (61%) and shortbread (also 61%) varieties.

Other kinds deemed worthy of getting caught with your hand in the cookie jar include: brownie-cookie "brookies" and M&M cookies, each at 61%; butter cookies, peanut butter cookies (otherwise known as "peanut butter blossoms") and butter pecan cookies followed closely, each sharing a win percentage of 60%.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The proverbial cookie, of course, had to crumble somehow, as YouGov revealed which varieties most people apparently wouldn’t be happy to receive in a cookie exchange.

The list ranked more unusual options like anise (29%,) chai sugar (30%) and Pfeffernusse, or ground spice (31%) as the least popular Christmas cookies, just below German-style spritz cookies (32%,) meringues (34%,) and madeleines (34%). From there, Whoopie pies (37%,) monster cookies (39%), jam-filled thumbprint cookies (41%) and spiced shortbreads Speculoos’ (42%) were some of the least-loved, too.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Whatever your favorite flavor may be, smart cookies know the most important ingredient is love (and sugar).