Fast Food
Published

Chick-fil-A's mac and cheese hits menus nationwide

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
Chick-fil-A’s mac and cheese is officially on the menu nationwide.

The fan-favorite chicken chain announced mac and cheese has been added as a side option with any lunch, dinner, Kid’s Meal or catering order at participating locations across the country.

The cheesy addition is the first side added to the chain's permanent menu since 2016.

The cheesy addition marks the first permanent side menu item that has been put on the menu since 2016. (Chick-fil-A)

“Mac & Cheese is the quintessential comfort food, and something we are so excited to offer our guests at Chick-fil-A. We think it's the perfect pairing with our Original Chicken Sandwich, nuggets and our grilled chicken offerings, but it's also great on its own as a snack,” said Amanda Norris, executive director of menu and packaging.

The gooey offering is made using a special blend of cheese including cheddar, parmesan and Romano and is baked fresh each day, according to the company’s blog The Chicken Wire.

Chick-fil-A tested its mac and cheese side in limited markets for more than a year before deciding to add it permanently.

“We have a very high bar when it comes to adding a menu item,” said Norris on The Chicken Wire, “but the feedback from our customers in the test markets made this decision easy.”

The mac and cheese side is available starting today, August 12.

Though if you’re looking for something a little more sweet than savory, Chick-fil-A is not done rolling out exciting new options.

The fast-food chain announced its Frosted Caramel Coffee, which also is launching today and will be available for a limited time.

The caffeinated treat uses Chick-fil-A’s cold-brewed coffee mixed with vanilla Icedream and caramel syrup. It’ll stick around until November 9 or while supplies last.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.