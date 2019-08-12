Chick-fil-A's mac and cheese hits menus nationwide

Chick-fil-A’s mac and cheese is officially on the menu nationwide.

The fan-favorite chicken chain announced mac and cheese has been added as a side option with any lunch, dinner, Kid’s Meal or catering order at participating locations across the country.

POPEYES ANNOUNCES NEW CHICKEN SANDWICH, CHOOSES UNUSUAL RESTAURANT FOR DEBUT

The cheesy addition is the first side added to the chain's permanent menu since 2016.

“Mac & Cheese is the quintessential comfort food, and something we are so excited to offer our guests at Chick-fil-A. We think it's the perfect pairing with our Original Chicken Sandwich, nuggets and our grilled chicken offerings, but it's also great on its own as a snack,” said Amanda Norris, executive director of menu and packaging.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The gooey offering is made using a special blend of cheese including cheddar, parmesan and Romano and is baked fresh each day, according to the company’s blog The Chicken Wire.

Chick-fil-A tested its mac and cheese side in limited markets for more than a year before deciding to add it permanently.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“We have a very high bar when it comes to adding a menu item,” said Norris on The Chicken Wire, “but the feedback from our customers in the test markets made this decision easy.”

The mac and cheese side is available starting today, August 12.

Though if you’re looking for something a little more sweet than savory, Chick-fil-A is not done rolling out exciting new options.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The fast-food chain announced its Frosted Caramel Coffee, which also is launching today and will be available for a limited time.

The caffeinated treat uses Chick-fil-A’s cold-brewed coffee mixed with vanilla Icedream and caramel syrup. It’ll stick around until November 9 or while supplies last.