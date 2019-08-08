Popeyes announces new chicken sandwich, chooses unusual restaurant for debut

Popeyes is releasing its first-ever chicken sandwich – and it has chosen an interesting way to do it.

Popeyes announced the debut of what it is calling its “biggest product launch in 30 years” on Thursday.

The chicken sandwich features a buttermilk battered and hand-breaded chicken filet on a toasted brioche bun and topped with pickles and either mayo or spicy Cajun spread. The newest addition will be available nationwide starting August 12, according to a press release.

However, those in California – specifically Long Beach – have an opportunity to snag a bite of the fast-food chain’s much-anticipated creation by visiting Sweet Dixie Kitchen, which will exclusively be selling the sandwich Thursday and Friday.

Readers may remember Sweet Dixie Kitchen, a popular Long Beach eatery, after a story went viral in 2017 about owner Kim Sanchez “proudly” serving up Popeyes chicken at her restaurant and claiming it was her own. The story sparked backlash and prompted the hashtag #popeyesgate, as well as a series of negative Yelp and Facebook posts.

Though, Popeyes did not seem to be as upset about the move as social media was, prompting the fast food chain to team up with Sweet Dixie Kitchen for its launch.

“We feel honored that the team at Sweet Dixie Kitchen likes our chicken so much,” Bruno Cardinali, Head of Marketing for North America for the Popeyes brand said. “To acknowledge their admiration, we are granting them special access to pre-launch our new Chicken Sandwich for a few days before we launch it nationally.”

Though even Sanchez admits she was a bit nervous about the collaboration.

“To be honest, I thought they were calling to sue me,” said Sánchez.

“We have a long history with Popeyes, but we’ve always said Popeyes chicken is the best fried chicken we ever had. So, we are thrilled to collaborate with them to launch and serve their delicious Popeyes Chicken Sandwich,” she added.