Chick-fil-A postpones Cow Appreciation Day due to safety concerns

Cows are going to have to wait a little longer to get their day.

Chick-fil-A is postponing Cow Appreciation Day, an annual event the restaurant chain throws in honor of its mascots, the Eat Mor Chikin Cows. The event, which has been celebrated by the company since 2005, has yet to officially receive a new date.

Cow Appreciation Day is a holiday at Chick-fil-A restaurants when customers can show up wearing something cow-themed and receive free food. In a post on its website, Chick-fil-A announced that the day was postponed due to safety concerns.

While most of the country has started to reopen, at least a half dozen states are seeing major increases in coronavirus cases. This has prompted states and localities to slow down reopening or reverse course and ask establishments to close their doors again.

On its website, Chick-fil-A wrote, “This year, we have decided to postpone the annual holiday in honor of our beloved bovines. We made this decision with the communities we serve in mind, keeping safe service as our highest priority at this time. Until we can gather again in person and celebrate our Cows, we have created a few fun ways to keep the spirit of Cow Appreciation Day alive this summer.”

Business Insider reports that last year, 2 million people participated in the event at Chick-fil-A locations.

Chick-fil-A has not announced a new date for the event, but it did post links on its website for activities that families can download and participate in together at home.