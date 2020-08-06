Chicago tourists are so desperate for deep-dish pizza, they are forgoing mandatory quarantine: report

Getta pizza this.

Chicago tourists are so anxious to try a slice of the city’s famed deep-dish pizza that they are reportedly forgoing the mandatory 14-day quarantine and heading straight to carb-loading.

As of Thursday, the Chicago Department of Public Health has 22 U.S. states listed on its quarantine list, meaning anyone entering from these states – chosen based on a “surge in new COVID-19 cases” – must self-quarantine for two weeks before exploring the city.

However, the draw of a thick, saucy slice is so strong, vacationers are skipping quarantine and heading straight to the touristy hot-spots, WBEZ reported.

According to the local outlet, it took “less than an hour at the downtown [Millennium] park to find around 10 people” who were “either blatantly ignoring or completely unaware” of the travel restriction.

One of the groups, who planned a visit to Lou Malnati’s, a tourist-favorite for Chicago-style deep-dish pizza, claimed they did not know about the mandated quarantine.

“I didn’t know anything about [the quarantine order], or that Wisconsin was a banned state,” one said to WBEZ. “I’m kind of surprised, but I don’t know how they would enforce it, so it doesn’t really mean that much to me.”

Though, a slice can cost you – the city of Chicago is fining quarantine rule-breakers between $100 and $500 a day, up to a maximum of $7,000, Food and Wine reported.

Of course, if you want to avoid a fine – and the possibility of spreading coronavirus – there is always delivery.