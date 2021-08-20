Car crashes onto Wendy's after accident launches it into the air

One family was almost in the wrong place at the wrong time.

A car accident in New Jersey caused a vehicle to crash into a Wendy's outdoor dining area. Footage of the incident shows that the car had become airborne at one point and almost hit a family.

The accident occurred near a Wendy’s in South Brunswick, New Jersey. The local police department posted a statement about it on Twitter, confirming that no serious injuries occurred as a result of the accident.

The car had been driving down a nearby highway when the driver lost control, drove off-road and then struck a raised barrier on the Wendy’s property, launching the car into the air, WJHL reports.

The car struck another vehicle that was waiting in the drive-thru at the moment, causing both vehicles to collide with the restaurant. An outdoor seating area was struck and one of the vehicles struck a table that was next to one where a family was eating.

It’s believed that the driver of the original vehicle may have suffered from a medical episode, which caused the initial accident.

In a statement to local news outlets, the South Brunswick chief of police said that while the building was significantly damaged, everyone eating at the establishment was able to walk away.

On Twitter, the South Brunswick Police Department described the event as a "miracle."

"Crash Video shows Monday’s accident at Wendy’s where a vehicle launched over a berm into the restaurant," the department wrote. "Angle 1 (Drive-thru) shows the vehicle coming over the berm. Angle 2 (Front of store) car land on table next to a table with family eating. No serious injuries."