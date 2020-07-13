Car crashes through front door of Taco Bell

That’s not the drive-thru.

A Taco Bell in Arkansas is going to need repairs after a car accidentally crashed into it. Amazingly, the vehicle appears to have driven almost perfectly through the front door.

The incident occurred at one of the fast-food chain’s locations in Jonesboro, KAIT 8 reports. According to the news outlet, no injuries were reported.

Photos from the scene were shared to Facebook by the Jonesboro Police Department, which show a black vehicle sitting inside the restaurant’s dining room. The floor is covered with debris and the front door appears to have been completely destroyed.

The post is captioned, “Jonesboro Police Department is on scene of a one vehicle wreck at Taco Bell on Caraway Rd. A vehicle drove into the front door of the restaurant — no injuries, incident appears accidental.”

This isn’t the only crash that has impacted Taco Bell recently.

A recent promotion by Taco Bell experienced some hiccups when the app needed to redeem the offer – a free Chalupa Cravings Box – crashed and frustrated taco lovers took to social media to vent their complaints.

