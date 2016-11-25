Campbell’s changes chicken soup recipe

Campbell Soup is reportedly reducing the number of ingredients in its iconic chicken soup as consumers continue to seek out healthier foods and raise questions of sustainability.

According to the New York Times, the new recipe cuts the number of ingredients in two varieties of kids' Campbell’s chicken noodle soup from 30 down to 20. Those are Star Wars and Frozen Shaped Pasta with Chicken in Chicken Broth. Campbell’s Condensed Chicken Noodle soup remains the same.

Celery, cornstarch and a number of processed flavoring ingredients are among the ingredients absent from the new product. It also cuts potassium chloride, maltodextrin and disodium guanylate. It adds water, dehydrated onions and dehydrated chicken broth.

“Before, when we talked about our business, we talked about how many cases we shipped,” Denise M. Morrison, chief executive of Campbell, told the Times. “Today, we’re talking about our food.”

The revamped recipes will first appear in a limited-edition can promoting the new "Star Wars" film and comes as global soup sales have been flagging.