'Cake Boss' Buddy Valastro confirms NYC bakery will be closed following Port Authority explosion

Buddy Valastro, better known as TLC’s “Cake Boss,” has confirmed on Twitter that his popular Carlo’s Bake Shop location at the corner of NYC’s Port Authority Bus Terminal will be closed following Monday morning’s attempted terrorist attack.

“Hey guys! Everyone at the Times Square location is safe but know that we are shutting down our 42nd & 8th bakery for the day,” he tweeted shortly after an explosion went off in a subway passageway near the Port Authority. “I’m down in Hoboken where we’ll be operating as usual.”

Valastro also confirmed on Instagram that he was saddened by the incident, but "extremely grateful" for the safety of his employees. He added that he'd keep fans posted of the bakery's status.

The New York City location of Carlo’s bakery is situated at 625 8th Avenue, just a short distance from the subway passageway where the suspected bomber triggered an explosion just before 7:30 a.m.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has since referred to Monday morning’s incident as an “attempted terrorist attack." However, police say the man’s explosive device went off earlier than intended, and that no one other than the suspect himself — a 27-year-old Bangladeshi national named Akayed Ullah — was seriously injured in the explosion.

Three other people reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Carlo's Bake Shop has 22 locations across New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Texas, Nevada, Minnesota and California, as well as one location in Sao Paulo, Brazil.