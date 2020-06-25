Burger King launches new promotion based off of apparent glitch in smart car navigation

This is a smart response to a smart problem.

A new promotion by Burger King takes advantage of an unexpected issue that some smart car owners are reportedly having. Apparently, the cars’ navigation systems are mistaking Burger King signs for stop signs.

The fast-food chain released a new commercial on YouTube that uses footage recorded by a self-driving car owner experiencing the issue. In the footage, the driver narrates as the car senses the Burger King sign but reacts as if it’s pulling up to a stop sign.

“So you’ll see just as I come over this hill, there’s a Burger King sign that’s down the hill and it’s going to try to stop,” the driver says. “‘Stopping for traffic control.’ For a Burger King sign.”

As the footage continues, the driver says: “And what are we doing? Still slowing down. Nope, it still thinks the Burger King sign is a stop sign. Over and over again.”

In the ad, Burger King jokes: “Smart cars are smart enough to break for a Whopper.”

The description of the video explains: “Pull up with your smart car, share a video/pic with #autopilotwhopper + #freewhopper & we’ll DM you a free Whopper code to use when you order on the BK App.”

The man who posted the original video is apparently amused by the promotion. According to Business Insider, the car’s owner tweeted: “I did have ‘Tesla will fail to deliver anything that can reasonably be called feature-complete Full Self-Driving’ on my 2020 bingo card, but I did not have 'Tesla’s perception system will be so bad that it inspires a fast-food promotion,’ but that’s 2020 for you.”