Footage shows brawl at Burger King drive-thru window

A mother trying to get some ice cream for her son was instead treated to violence and profanity.

Rebecca Ramsey filmed a brawl at a Burger King in Charlotte, North Carolina while she sat in her car at the drive-thru window. A man in a red shirt can be seen fighting with one of the store’s employees, while several other workers attempt to intervene.

WARNING: THIS FOOTAGE CONTAINS GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

Ramsey shared the footage with the caption, “Burger King Exit 4 today! Was trying to get my son an ice cream instead we got a show through the drive-through!” Apparently, the two men were fighting because the employee had been “disrespectful” towards a female customer, Fox 35 reports.

BURGER KING WORKERS CALL COPS ON SNARLING WOMAN WITH 7 SYRINGES INSIDE OF HER

Unfortunately, due to the incident, Ramsey was unable to get her son the ice cream from Burger King. Luckily, there was a Dairy Queen nearby, where she was able to successfully obtain the frozen treat. She had to pass by the Burger King again on her way back home, and she claims she could hear fighting in the parking lot as she drove by.

A spokesperson for Burger King told Fox News, “The behavior demonstrated on the video does not reflect our brand values and is unacceptable. As soon as the owner of this location was made aware of this incident, the franchise owner terminated the team members who were involved. In addition, the owner will have all employees complete supplementary guest experience training.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment. It’s unclear if any charges were filed in relation to this incident.