Brewery sending adoptable dogs to deliver beer to customers on National Dog Day

Stories of burly St. Bernard dogs patrolling the Alps to warm lost travelers with kegs of brandy may only be legends, but this li’l pupper will warm your heart with a six-pack of beer.

Golden Road Brewing is offering to send adoptable dogs along to help deliver its new beer, Hazy Pup IPA, on National Dog Day.

Customers who donate $50 to the dog rescue Wags & Walks through Golden Road’s hazypup.beer website will receive two six-packs of the beer, a discount on a future purchase from the brewery and other surprise items. They will also be visited by two or three puppies or dogs.

Hazy Pup IPA has a “light juicy body and crisp finish” with a tropical and citrus taste, according to the brewery.

To keep things safe, there will be hand sanitizer at the mobile 10-by-10 puppy playpen where customers can spend 20 minutes with the dogs. The brewery is requiring customers to wear face masks during the puppy playtime, and they must social distance from the human delivery crew.

Deliveries can be booked on National Dog Day – Aug. 26 – and Aug. 27-29, according to the brewery. The service will only be available in parts of Los Angeles, where Golden Road is based.

However, the beer is also available at retailers elsewhere in California, plus in Arizona, Nevada, Utah and Hawaii, according to the brewery. Anyone kicking back with some beer in those states will have to provide their own dog.

In addition to the delivery donations for Wags & Walks, Golden Road said it will donate $1 per case sold to the dog rescue.

