Bud Light joins Area 51 raid: 'Free Bud Light to any alien that makes it out'

Bud Light wants to become the first intergalactic beer.

The beer company jumped in on the viral “Area 51 raid” that’s been making headlines recently. First, by distancing itself, saying, "We'd like to be the first brand to formally announce that we will not be sponsoring the Area 51 raid."

But, later, Bud Light changed its tune with a supportive, extraterrestrial promise: If there are any aliens in Area 51, and any of them actually manage to escape during the raid, their reward will be a nice, cold Bud Light.

It’s unclear what happens if an alien happens to escape before or after the raid, but it’s likely Bud Light would still offer them a beer on the house.

It’s also unknown what effect beer would have on alien physiology, so any aliens looking for a drink should be careful.

The brand made the concession on Twitter, tweeting a message that read, “Screw it. Free Bud Light to any alien that makes it out.”

They then followed up by announcing a special edition beer, the Area 51 Special Edition.

The top of the can reads, “Greetings Earthlings. This is the famous Area 51. We know of no space beer by any other life form which is brewed and aged to be more refreshing. Our cryogenic aging produces a light-bodied space lager with a fresh taste, a crisp, clean finish, and a smooth drinkability. Take us to your leader…for drinks.”

While this might make the raid more inviting for aliens, it’s still a pretty terrible idea for any humans considering participation.