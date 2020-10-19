Scottish bakery hiring for a $52,000 cookie-eating gig

Having a sweet tooth can pay off.

A Scotland-based cookie maker is hiring a “master biscuitier,” at a salary of $52,000 per year, to taste-test the company’s new confections.

Border Biscuits, known for its chocolate chip cookies, Dark Chocolate Gingers, shortbread rings and Viennese whirls, is hiring for a full-time cookie eating role with a cherry on top: free cookies, 35 days of vacation, free parking on-site, and access to free online workout classes, the job posting says.

Interested candidates must have “finely-tuned taste buds” and a talent for baking, according to the description.

“The successful candidate will spend their days launching products from the kitchen table to production, enticing new flavors worthy of a place in biscuit tins across the nation, as well as help lead the team in continuing to drive innovation, quality, and sustainability throughout the business,” the company said in a statement, as reported by The Independent.

In addition to loving sweets, candidates must have experience in food product development and an understanding of baking and "biscuit chemistry and manufacturing," the posting says.

The job is open to international applicants.