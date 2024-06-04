Breezy summertime 'spacers' bring buzz-free beach vibes: Here are 5 to check out

Spacers have replaced chasers as the drink that follows the drink.

A chaser — typically beer — follows a shot of booze to cleanse the harsh alcohol of strong spirits off the palate.

A spacer is a non-alcoholic drink that people enjoy between "drink" drinks. Spacers keep the beach vibes booming longer and prevent over-boozing.

ALCOHOL-FREE BEER IS BOOMING: 5 BRANDS AND 3 REASONS BEHIND THE NO-BUZZ BUZZ

"Most people looking for a drink between alcoholic drinks would have water or soda water," Molly Fedick, founder of Buzzkill Wines in Los Angeles, California, told Fox News Digital.

Spacers offer everything found in any other trendy adult beverage, except for alcohol.

Buzzkill Wines is one of scores of new non-alcoholic booze brands that began opening in the last decade but exploded in number during the COVID era.

The new zero-proof drinks offer all the style, flavor, sophistication or sparkle of traditional beers, wines and spirits. They're usually branded and packaged like any other trendy booze product.

NORMANDY FAMILY SERVES FARMHOUSE CIDER, PLUS D-DAY HISTORY, FROM MEDIEVAL CASTLE AT OMAHA BEACH

The buzz-free drinks biz has gone far beyond just water-downed near-beer or non-alcoholic wine.

It's now easy to find "zero-proof" spirits and ready-to-drink packaged cocktails.

"They're for people who like to drink, but just want to drink less," said Fedick.

Spacers have grown increasingly common among young adults who drink less than previous generations did or do.

"It kind of gives you like a drinking placebo effect," said Fedick. "It looks and feels like you're still drinking even if you're taking a break."

Here are five easy-breezy, booze-free beverages you can drink all day or as a spacer this summer — when you want to take a break from boozing but not take a break from the flavor of fun.

1. Beer: Best Day Electro-Lime

Mexican-style non-alcoholic lager ups the beer game with lime puree and sea salt already mixed into it.

STOUT POPULARITY AT ‘ALL-TIME HIGH’ AMID BOOMING FEMALE INTEREST, NEW ALCOHOL-FREE OPTIONS

Best Day Brewing suggests enjoying Electro-Lime with "pool days, concerts and post-run bliss."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

2. Wine: Buzzkill Blanc de Blancs

This dry, crisp, sparkling chardonnay is an ideal substitute for champagne, boasts Buzzkill founder Fedick.

She enjoys Blanc de Blancs on its own or mixed with orange for a non-alcoholic mimosa.

3. Mixer: All the Bitter Aromatic Bitters

Traditional bitters are more than just a cocktail accent. They can pack a 90-proof punch.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Cinnamon, nutmeg, clove, ginger and gentian give these non-alcoholic bitters plenty of complex flavors - enough to splash up the taste of both alcoholic and non-alcoholic cocktails.

4. Seltzer: Sanzo Mango Sparkling Water

Sparkling water has long been a trusty but boring alcohol-free drinking option. Sanzo leads a new generation of sparkling waters with bold new flavors.

"Sanzo sparking waters really pack a bunch," said Fedick. They make a great mixer for non-alcoholic cocktails, too.

5. Cocktail: ISH Gin & Tonic

ISH, based in the U.K., is one of the global leaders of the zero-proof movement.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

It offers pre-mixed gin and tonic drinks, such as the traditional alcohol cocktail, with quinine tonic and an array of gin botanicals, including juniper, coriander and bitter orange.