Betting on Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest denied in New Jersey

Everyone, don’t place your bets.

New Jersey, which became one of the first states outside of Nevada to allow sports betting after a 2018 Supreme Court ruling, has put the kibosh on betting on the popular Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest.

The annual hot dog eating contest occurs on the Fourth of July in Coney Island, N.Y. — but New Jersey spectators will only get to watch the competition after the state’s Division of Gaming Enforcement decided to not allow sportsbooks to take bets, despite “several” requests, Casino.org reported.

However, there are other gaming sites that permit betting for those who need to make the 10-minute competitive eating event a little more interesting, according to Casino.org.

Speed eating superstar Joey “Jaws” Chestnut is highly favored to win for the fourth year in a row.

Last year, the San Jose, Calif., resident went on to claim the title, beating out 20 others and consuming a personal record of 74 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes.