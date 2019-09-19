Best friends bring beer, chicken wings to photo shoot celebrating friendship

Nothing says “lifelong friendship” like shotgunning beers, eating chicken wings and laughing ‘til you cry.

Two South Carolina women recently celebrated their 23 years of friendship with a photo shoot full of special mementos, in a post that has since gone viral on Facebook.

“I thought it would be perfect for us because anytime we get together, we just laugh and act goofy and just straight up always have a good time with each other,” Samantha Clark told Inside Edition of the one-of-a-kind portrait session she had with her best pal Christina Arthur.

In a series of sweet pictures captured by Breana Welch of Easy Breezy Photography, the Aiken women shared a cheers with Michelob Ultra, munched on chicken wings, sprayed each other with silly string and, of course, posed with oversized, metallic "BFF" balloons in a woodsy setting.

Clark said that she and Arthur have been as thick as thieves since they were 7, when their families moved next door to each other.

“We played softball together, learned to drive together,” she detailed. “We were side-by-side for both of our marriages and had each other’s back when we both divorced.”

“From riding our bikes through the neighborhood, to staying up all night during our many sleepovers in our homemade tents, and all the way down to us learning to drive and both having babies, we've been with each other through it all!” the women continued in a Facebook post published by blog Love What Matters.

“We've seen each other at our highest and we've seen each other at our lowest. Through thick and thin, we have been able to count on each other. Even if we went weeks without talking or seeing each other, we always picked up right where we left off,” Clark and Arthur agreed.

“It is truly a beautiful thing and a blessing to be able to call each other friends. Besties. Ride or die. Partners in crime. Soul sisters!” they concluded in the post, which has since received over 13,000 likes, 3,000 shares and more than 21,000 comments since being shared by Love What Matters.

In a larger sense, photographer Welch said that she loved taking pictures of the pair to honor their decades-long friendship and close relationship.

“We never take the time to have photos done with our best friends,” Welch told Inside Edition. “You see family sessions and couples sessions but you never see best friends’ sessions.”

In a prime example of their hilarious bond, she explained that Clark and Arthur’s attempt at chugging cans of beer proved to be more of a mess than a success.

“It went completely wrong and [Clark] drank from the top of the can,” Welch laughed. “You can tell the two were literally made for each other. You can tell in their chemistry they’re going to be best friends forever.”