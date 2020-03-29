Major beer distributor comes to bars and restaurants' aid during coronavirus shutdowns

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

As restaurants and bars across the United States have had their dining rooms shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, many are bracing for tough times ahead.

The pandemic has caused some companies to alter their practices or even reinvent themselves. People still need to eat and drink and since they might be wary of traveling to crowded grocery stores, some are turning to restaurants and bars to fulfill their needs.

Apparently, this includes beer.

“We’ve been able to reinvent ourselves over the last week,” Dave Delos, president of the Arizona Licensed Beverage Association told AZ Family. “Restaurants and bars are selling to go. The fact is people are going to go out. People are social. But we still have to distance ourselves and be smart.”

The ALBA has teamed up with Crescent Crown Distributing to help bar and restaurant workers who are out of a job due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to a post on the ALBA Facebook page, they will donate 15 cents for every case sold to a fund created to help these workers.

According to them, business is good. Crescent Crown Distributors plans on selling two million cases of beer next month, AZ Family reports. This would guarantee the fund a donation of $50,000.

“It’s been amazing,” Delos told the news outlet in reference to how the virus has brought people together, metaphorically speaking. “And I think when this is all said and done we’re going to look back to this as a shining moment for the state of Arizona.”