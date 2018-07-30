Basketball fan allegedly impersonated employee in order to add Pac-12 Network to restaurant's cable package

A die-hard basketball fan has been charged with a felony after allegedly posing as a restaurant employee and adding the Pac-12 network to the restaurant’s service – all so he could watch an Arizona Wildcat’s game while dining out.

Kevin M. Cayton has been accused of making 12 different phone calls to the cable provider used by Lake Delton, Wisc., restaurant Buffalo Phil’s, and pretending to be an employee in order to add the premium channels to the eatery’s cable package.

Cayton, a finance manager at an Illinois car dealership, was reportedly going to be traveling in Lake Delton for the weekend and did not want to miss the Wildcat’s basketball game, Baraboo News Republic reported.

Buffalo Phil’s caught onto the scheme after noticing their monthly cable bill had gone up. The restaurant’s manager contacted their cable provider and realized someone had been impersonating their employees. A manager contacted authorities about the situation, SB Nation reported.

The 51-year-old was arrested and charged with felony identity theft for financial gain and unauthorized use of an entity’s identifying information. Cayton faces up to 12 years in prison if found guilty, SB Nation reported.