Woman finds huge spider inside gingerbread house

A woman in Australia was in for quite a shock when she found that her ready-made gingerbread house already had a resident -- a huge spider.

Katie Gompertz, from Sydney, Australia, posted pictures of the huntsman spider inside the gingerbread house package from Australian supermarket chain Woolworths on Monday.

One photo even shows that the spider had an egg sac with it in the box.

“Wait Woolworths this isn’t what I ordered?” Gompertz wrote in her Facebook post. “Only in Australia, only in #2020.”

“Buy a readymade gingerbread house they said, it’ll be easier than building one they said!” she added. “Seriously I don’t say this often but: why me?”

In the comments of the post, Woolworths responded to Gompertz apologizing for the “scary surprise.”

“Oh no Katie - this critter just wanted a home, but this is definitely not the right one for her!” the supermarket chain wrote. “Thanks for letting us know, and we apologise [sic] for the scary surprise. After all, it’s Christmas, not Halloween.”

Though Woolworths suggested she return the gingerbread house and its tenant to her nearest store’s service desk, Gompertz said it would be too risky to put the box in her car.

“Woolies I love you and all your goodies but I am not sticking that in my car,” she wrote. “It’s 2020, so obviously it’ll hatch it’s tiny little offspring x 200 as soon as it gets into my car.”

The supermarket chain then agreed to deliver a replacement instead.

“Fair call Katie!” Woolworths wrote. “We'll organise [sic] our team to bring you out a replacement gingerbread house.”

“Perhaps you can let your little friend (and her many babies) run free in a garden somewhere far, far away from your house, or any other gingerbread houses for that matter,” Woolworths added.