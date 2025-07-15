Expand / Collapse search
Airline passenger sparks heated debate about bringing 'fragrant food' on planes

Travel expert warns against bringing 'stinky foods' on flights as Reddit users share strong opinions

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
A flight passenger is asking fellow flyers for thoughts about a hot issue among travelers: Should people be "bringing fragrant food on the plane" while they're sitting in economy seating?

Posting in the "r/unitedairlines" forum, the user said that he or she (the writer didn't specify) was "curious about people’s thoughts on bringing food heavy on the aromatics on the plane to eat in the back of the bus."

The individual went on, "I think it is somewhat inconsiderate given how mushed in we all are (everyone gets to smell Bob’s lunch!)."

AIRLINE PASSENGER CLAIMS THIEVES ARE USING DISCARDED BAG TAGS FOR FRAUD SCHEME

The user added, "I’m mostly just wondering if I’m alone in finding it rude. Probably doesn’t help that [the] dude who prompted the question is shoveling it in, so slurps accompany the smells."

The post stirred the pot online.

Flight meal

A Reddit user has sparked hot debate about the etiquette around bringing "fragrant food" on planes. (iStock)

Redditors took to the comments section to share thoughts on the common issue.

"I wouldn't bring food that is very fragrant on any class of service, or on a bus or train, or even on a shared car trip," said one user. 

"I think, just as you say, it's the right thing to be thoughtful of those around you."

Another person wrote, "No, no, no, no, no and NO! [This] would be the same ignoramus [who would] microwave fish in an office."

Joked another user, "I typically bring onboard a tuna fish hoagie with sliced onions and sauerkraut that I first warm up a bit by placing in my armpit for five minutes."

A flight attendant pushes a cart with a croissant, tea and two glasses.

"If I'm hungry on the plane, I'm going to eat," wrote one person on the viral thread about food choices on flights. (iStock)

One Redditor shared, "I will happily sit behind anyone peeling an orange; they smell amazing."

Yet another user wrote, "I travel for work and have to eat when/where I can. It's usually on the go, sometimes with tight connections. So, if I'm hungry on the plane, I'm going to eat. People who haven't walked in my shoes don't get to judge me."

"People with food allergies bring their own food," commented another Redditor. 

"There aren’t many airlines that handle requests for safe foods well. Trying to get a nut-free meal is incredibly difficult, but it’s easy to get a gluten-free meal."

Gary Leff, a Texas-based travel industry expert and author of the blog "View From the Wing," told Fox News Digital that passengers should be mindful of others. 

Two women and a man are eating lunch on a plane.

"Don’t bring stinky foods on the plane," said one travel expert (not pictured). (iStock)

"Don’t bring stinky foods on the plane," he said.

Leff said that with airflow and filtration, smells, sprays or perfumes can be spread throughout the cabin.

"Some airports sell barbecue, but saucy ribs aren’t a great idea… Neither is Chinese food to go," said Leff.