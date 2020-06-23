8 arrested after partiers barricade themselves in English pub during illegal gathering

Partying isn’t always the best idea.

Eight people were arrested after police shut down an illegal gathering of 100 people in a pub in England on Monday.

Merseyside Police received a call around 12:30 a.m. that a group was inside the Britannia Hotel pub in the Vauxhall area of Liverpool, Sky News reports. The large group was reportedly blasting loud music and creating a disturbance.

According to the BBC, more than 100 merrymakers attended the illegal bash. England’s pubs have been closed since late March amid the coronavirus health crisis.

When law enforcement responded to the scene, some of the partiers barricaded themselves inside the pub, throwing beer and other objects at the police.

Seven men and one woman between the ages of 21 and 33 have since been arrested for violent disorder and drug-related offenses.

"This is appalling behavior and saddens me to see officers being put at risk from those flouting government guidelines,” Detective Inspector Phil Atkinson of the Merseyside Police said of the incident, per the BBC. "Restrictions have been eased but by no means is this pandemic over and nor should we treat it like it is."

“If government advice had been followed, we wouldn't have had to attend this gathering and our resources could have been better used elsewhere,” he continued. "I hope those who both hosted and attended this event think twice about their actions and will avoid these gatherings in the future."

The pub’s license has also been surrendered, Atkinson said.

British revelers eager to lawfully let loose won't have to wait much longer, however. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Tuesday that bars, restaurants, hotels, hair salons, cinemas and museums can begin reopening in July with restrictions, The Associated Press reports.

