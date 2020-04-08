7 Easter desserts that incorporate Peeps

Peeps. You see them on shelves at grocery stores, in the candy aisle at the pharmacy, and over at, uh… well, that’s it, really. Supermarkets and pharmacies are really the only places we’re allowed to go these days.

The point is, Peeps are virtually everywhere this time of year. And that's despite the fact that the candy manufacturer that makes Peeps — Just Born — was forced to suspend production amid the coronavirus outbreak. (Just Born had already sent out its seasonal shipment before production was put on hold.)

Heck, even if you can’t remember purchasing any Peeps, chances are there’s a package of the pastel treats somewhere in your pantry, perhaps leftover from last year’s Easter season, or inherited from the previous owners of your house.

PEEPS MANUFACTURER SHUTTING DOWN PRODUCTION AMID CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

But this year, instead of simply putting the Peeps out by the candy dish, where they’ll quickly be eaten or ignored, why not use those Peeps for a greater purpose by baking them into other, more intricate desserts?

After all, it’s not like there’s anything else to do. You’ve got nothing but time!

White Chocolate Peeps Cookiewiches

Carrie at The Frugal Foodie Mama likes to melt down Peeps and turn them into a frosting-like filling between her white chocolate cookie sandwiches. Get the recipe here.

Peeps S'mores

Who doesn’t love a s’more? Nobody, that’s who. Knowing this, Sally at Sally’s Baking Addiction suggests this recipe for Peeps s’mores, which subs out marshmallows with Peeps. Try her other idea for chocolate-dipped Easter Peeps, too.

Chocolate-covered Peeps

Looking for some catharsis during these stressful times? Try stabbing a Peep with a stick and dunking it in chocolate like Leigh Anne at Your Homebased Mom. Check out the recipe for other ideas.

Layered Peeps

Kristin at Yellow Bliss Road uses Peeps instead of marshmallows in this crispy rice treat. "The lovely pastel layers make them look like you really had to put some effort into them, but I promise you they are super easy," she says. Peep the recipe here.

Funfetti Cookies With Peeps Marshmallow Frosting

Melted Peeps impart a fine, Peep-like flavor to the icing on these “funfetti” cookies from Christine at I Dig Pinterest. She even admitted she normally “despises” Peeps, so you know they must be good. Get the recipe here.

Easter Peeps Brownies

Jill at Kitchen Fun With My Three Sons likes to transform boxed brownie mixes into "way cooler" recipes, and her Easter Peeps Brownie recipe is the perfect example. Chopped-up Peeps provide the topping, and once baked, they melt into an extra-festive design.

Peeps Push-Up Pops

If you can't tell, there are Peeps wedged between the layers of frosting and cake in these Peeps Push-Up Pops from Shannon at Joy In the Works. You'll need to order some push-up pop molds, of course, but it's all worth it once you start smooshing Peeps in the tubes. Get the recipe here.