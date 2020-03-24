Peeps manufacturer shutting down production amid coronavirus outbreak

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Not a Peep will be made beginning March 25.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Just Born, the candy manufacturer that makes Peeps among other candies, announced that it is temporarily suspending production in Philadelphia and Bethlehem, Pa., due to the “rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation.”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The classic Easter candy will halt production beginning 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, and the suspension will be in effect until at least April 7, the brand shared in a press release.

However, there is a silver pastel-colored lining to the announcement — the marshmallow treats earmarked for this season have already been made.

“All of our PEEPS® have been produced and shipped to retailers for this upcoming Easter season.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“We do have inventory of MIKE AND IKE®, HOT TAMALES® and GOLDENBERG’S® PEANUT CHEWS® for the short term but may experience [out-of-stocks] on several individual items," the statement continued. "We will continue to work with our retail partners to ensure that the fans of our brands can continue to enjoy them during this challenging time,” the statement read.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE