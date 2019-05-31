21 men sentenced following 'disgraceful' bar brawl likened to something out of a Wild West film

A judge has sentenced five men to jail in connection with a “disgraceful” bar brawl that broke out at an English pub in February of last year.

Those believed to be most responsible for the massive fight, which involved 21 people, were said to be Dalian Cash, Michael McDonagh, Michael Roberts, Jordan Smith and Thomas Walker. Another two men, George Milner and Marcus Lamb, were handed suspended sentences at Thursday’s court proceedings.

'RAT BAR' OPENING UP IN SAN FRANCISCO

Of the 14 other men, 13 were ordered to perform community service and one was expected to return to court on Friday after fainting during a hearing.

The 21 men, all in their twenties, had pleaded guilty prior to the sentencing.

The fight, which was captured on surveillance video, took place at the Arc Bar in Headingley, West Yorkshire. In it, several of the men can be seen throwing punches, stomping, and even hurling heavy wooden stools at each other.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A prosecutor likened the scene to something out of a “Wild West” saloon before the judge handed down his ruling.

"This was a disgraceful incident,” Judge Tom Bayliss told the defendants, SWNS reported. "Having watched the video of the incident several times this morning, what I can't help noticing is that there are bar staff cowering in fear and other members of the public in the bar."

"This was a terrifying incident and all of you were involved,” Bayliss added. "Any participation in violence of this nature, irrespective of your precise roles, is serious."

Dalian Cash and Thomas Walker, both 24, were given the harshest sentences of the group — 16 months in jail — for their involvement: Cash had been doing cocaine and was filmed stomping on another man, and Walker was already serving community service for a separate offense.

Only one of the defendants, Marcus Lamb, was said to have been injured in the brawl, suffering broken ribs and a cut on his head.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“The CCTV footage clearly illustrates just how bad this incident was with people being punched, kicked and stamped on, and glasses and chairs being hurled around as weapons,” said Detective Inspector James Enwistle of Leeds District Criminal Investigation Department following the sentencing.

“It is only through sheer good fortune that no one was seriously injured as a result of their actions.”